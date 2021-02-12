VDOT prepared to clear snow, ice from roadways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow and freezing rain started coming down on Thursday across Central Virginia, making the roads slick in many places.
The Virginia Department of Transportation began pre-treating interstates ahead of the storm, and now crews are focused on getting salt and sand onto snow-covered roads.
“If snow reaches over 2 inches, we will be plowing those areas,” Bethanie Glover with VDOT said.
The big concern with this round of winter weather is ice.
“Ice can also weigh down tree branches and limbs, and those things can also fall into travel lanes so our crews will be watching out for those...Our salt, our sand, our brine, it’s all replenished after every storm so that we’re ready for the worst,” Glover said.
As crews work, they want you to steer clear when you can.
“Our main tip for drivers is to delay and plan around the storm. Delay any unessential travel until the roads are safe and it’s safe to go out,” Glover said.
For those who have to be out on the roadways or decide to go out, make sure you drive slow and watch for slick spots.
There were plenty of drivers still braving the roads as the snow came down Thursday, and at least one driver stopped to fill her tank all the way up for the trek ahead
“It was half empty so the car was a lot lighter and it slides around more, so if you fill-up the gas tank it’s much heavier and the tires will grip the road more,” said Shannon.
Shannon was heading to Chesapeake in the wintry conditions.
“I’ve got 85 miles but it shouldn’t be snowing south, so I should be OK...take it easy, nice and slow. It will be there when you get there,” said Shannon.
