Strong showing from Edmonds leads Hopewell to Region 3A title

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - It was an arch-rivalry that lived up to its billing with stakes high.
Elvin Edmonds scored 30 points to lead Hopewell to the 72-62 victory over Petersburg, giving the Blue Devils the Region 3A crown and punching their ticket to the state semifinals.
Hopewell held a three point advantage at halftime and a five point lead after three quarters and was able to hold off the Crimson Wave in the final frame. In addition to Edmonds’ strong showing, James Pelham scored 13 points, Cartier Strickland chipped in 11 points and Lamonta Ellis added 10 points.
Petersburg’s season end with an 11-3 record.
The Blue Devils will host a state semifinal on Tuesday against the winner of the Region 3B title game between Skyline and Independence.
