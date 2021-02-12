1 seriously hurt in Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - A person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Brunswick County early Friday morning.
Crews were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. as a winter storm was hitting parts of Central Virginia.
Multiple agencies were called in to help free a person trapped inside the car.
After the person was successfully freed, the patient was transported to VCU Medical Center.
Due to weather conditions, the victim could not be taken by helicopter.
Crews said it was a long journey to the hospital, but the patient arrived safely.
Officials did not say if weather was a contributing factor in the crash.
