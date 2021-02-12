Racial inequity committee finds widespread disparities across Virginia, releases recommendations to bridge the gap

The Commission to Examine Racial Inequity’s second report was released to the public on Wednesday, February 10, after being provided to Governor Ralph Northam in November. The commission’s findings reveal consistent racial disparities across the board, even decades after segregation and “separate but equal” had been legally banned. For example, 70% of the families living in the most racially segregated neighborhoods in the state today have lived there since the 1970s. Another key example: the committee found that the black-white home ownership gap is larger today than it was in 1968 when the Fair Housing Act was passed.