Police: Two women steal over $1,500 worth of items from Target

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two women stole over $1,500 worth of items out of Target in Colonial Heights, police say.
On Jan. 23, a larceny took place at the Target located on South Park Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
According to Crime Solvers, two female suspects entered Target, with one of them selecting multiple items from the store.
After picking up the items, the female suspects left the store, passing all points of sale.
One of the suspects was described as a white female wearing a pink shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
Both suspects left the Target parking lot in a silver, four-door sedan with an unknown tag.
Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
