Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man in his 20s is dead after being shot Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a shooting. When they arrived, Jayvon Coward was found with a gunshot wound.
Coward was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.