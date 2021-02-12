Petersburg Area Transit cancels services for tomorrow due to weather

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Area Transit announced they have canceled services for tomorrow, Feb. 13, due to inclement weather. Greyhound services have also been suspended.
PAT riders and Petersburg community members can stay informed by registering for email and/or text message emergency alerts through the City of Petersburg website.
To register, click here, and then click the “Notify Me” button.
Service plans for Sunday will be evaluated throughout the day on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.