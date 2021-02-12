News to Know for Feb. 12: Winter storm closings; GRTC on snow routes; Vaccine confirmation system launches in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A winter storm dumped snow and sleet across the area, forcing most school districts to close. Here’s a look at that story and more on this snowy Friday morning.
The snow tapered in the pre-sunrise hours, but some freezing drizzle could continue through noon.
Be alert for slick spots on roads with a high around 30 degrees.
Another First Alert Weather Day is Saturday with freezing rain expected. Significant icing could cause power outages and dangerous travel. Get updates here.
On Friday morning, VDOT’s Richmond district asked drivers to avoid travel if possible while crews work to clear the roads.
“Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid nonessential travel Friday,” officials said in a statement. “If travel cannot be avoided, drivers should expect reduced visibility and potentially hazardous conditions until precipitation ends.
Of course, most districts closed due to the weather conditions. Check out the full list here. And make sure you bookmark that link to stay up-to-date on closings over the weekend.
GRTC is operating on its snow route service Friday until “further notice.” Customers are asked to prepare for service delays and potential detours in addition to the snow routes.
On snow routes, GRTC buses only serve bus stops with a snowflake icon on the sign.
Depending on road and station conditions, GRTC Pulse may provide curbside-only service near stations, including across from median stations.
The winter weather is getting in the way of vaccine distributions here in central Virginia, with some areas canceling appointments scheduled for today and Saturday.
So far, vaccination events in Chesterfield as well as, Randolph-Macon College, VCU medical center and Prince George High School have been canceled and rescheduled. Click here for details.
The average number of doses being administered each day is now at nearly 33,000, which is still far below Governor Northam’s goal of 50,000 per day.
More than 11 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose. And almost a quarter of a million Virginians are now fully vaccinated.
The Chesterfield County Health District is getting early access to a new registration system, that will make things easier for those waiting for a shot.
The automated system will notify people directly - through email or voicemail - to let them know that the county is aware they’ve signed up. This is the first model of a similar system the state plans to launch later.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his first “State of the City” address since being reelected. He discussed parts of his “Equity Agenda,” which is a plan to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also addressed goals related to climate change, improving public safety and improving relations between police and the communities they serve. Rewatch the whole thing here:
Winter weather has returned to Central Virginia, and it is expected to stick around for a few days. Don’t forget to snap some photos before it melts. Share them here:
“While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.