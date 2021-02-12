More winter weather expected, power crews stand ready

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winter storms can prove to be problematic, especially when it comes to power outages, which is why Dominion Energy says their crews will be on standby throughout the weekend so no customer is left in the dark.
But despite all the woes that come with winter weather, Thursday into Friday was still a snow day, and some people in Henrico were taking full advantage of that.
“It was really nice waking up this morning and seeing it as thick as it is,” Henrico resident, Jeff Buck said.
Buck, along with Jaina Mehta and their dog were some of a handful of people and animals at Short Pump Park, which had already many of its walkways mostly cleaned up by noon. They say they didn’t want to let this day go to waste.
“Since we’ve been in the pandemic, I think that people have been a little bit down, and I know some people don’t like the snow. But at least for us, we really enjoy it, so to have snow this year just feels a little bit more special than usual,” Mehta said.
Buck adds that “it brought back the full nostalgia” of a school day.
But it’s not all fun and games with winter weather, as power crews plan for the incoming storm.
“For last [Thursday into Friday], we didn’t get any significant power outages but we are preparing for that to change possibly over the weekend if we get some freezing rain. That’s what we’re concerned about,” Dominion Energy spokesman Jonathan Costen said.
He adds that heavy snowfall and freezing rain could prove problematic for tree branches and power lines, leading to power outages.
They ask customers not to assume that Dominion is aware of every downed line or power outage, so they encourage you to report it.
The number to call to report an outage or downed line is 866-DOM-HELP or 866-366-4357.
But with every significant winter weather event, their crews are on the ready; while they will be assessing the storm, Costen says they always prepare for the worst-case scenario:
“We do have crews on standby just in case this storm does hit us kind of heavily over the weekend, but we are preparing for it as we speak.”
Outside of the immediate Richmond-area, other power companies are preparing:
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says their crews, contact center, and dispatch teams are ready. Their customers can call 1-800-552-3904 to report outages.
Prince George Electric Cooperative said in a statement that they are standing by and that their customers can call 804-834-2424 to report outages.
Southside Electric Cooperative says they have 26 of their own crews ready to face the storm, with dozens of additional crews assisting. They encourage their customers to call 1-866-878-5514 to report an outage.
