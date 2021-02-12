Man arrested in double shooting that killed man, injured teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is charged with murder for a January double shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street just after midnight on Jan. 22 for the shooting.

A man in his 20s, Marquis Bowles, was found dead at the scene. A teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

According to police, Alex Coles turned himself in to police on Monday. He’s now charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

