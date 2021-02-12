Local vaccine pre-registration to close Friday as Virginia builds centralized system

New system expected to be up Tuesday morning

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians looking to register for a COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until next week as the state creates a centralized system.

Starting Friday evening, all local health districts will close their pre-registration forms at the direction of the Virginia Department of Health.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, the pre-registrations will be replaced on the new statewide system - a site that has not yet been released by the state. In the meantime, pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout the commonwealth.

“All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system,” officials said in a statement.

The health department says all Virginians will maintain their current status on the waiting list, and they will be able to search the new system starting Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story - we will have more information as it is released.

Find more information from the state here.

