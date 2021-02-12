Henrico reports over 20,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began | See latest data from state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 544,209 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,191 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,966 deaths and 22,718 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,553,955 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Sixteen new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total in the state is now at 2,442.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 60,250 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 21,701 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Henrico: 20,108 cases, 810 hospitalizations, 358 deaths
- Richmond: 13,825 cases, 652 hospitalizations, 145 deaths
- Hanover: 6,260 cases, 224 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,861 cases, 125 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,144 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
