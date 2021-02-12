GRTC services canceled for Saturday, Feb. 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the Ice Storm Warning issued for the GRTC service area, GRTC says they will operate snow routes through the end of service late Friday night and operate no services on Saturday, Feb. 13.
GRTC Customer Service Call Center will also be closed on Feb. 13. The CARE Customer Service Call Center (804)-782-CARE (2273) will be open Saturday.
CARE customers are currently being notified of Saturday cancellations, and trips will be rescheduled for a later day.
Friday evening riders are encouraged to prepare for early suspension of service tonight, should road and bus stop conditions require. Service may be canceled as early as 10 p.m.
GRTC is committed to operating as long as safely possible tonight but will carefully monitor road conditions and may make changes as needed.
Services for Sunday morning will be evaluated, GRTC says.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.