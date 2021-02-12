GRTC to resume normal service, routes on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company announced Saturday that it will resume its normal routes and services on Sunday.
Customers are cautioned that service delays and detours are still possible on Sunday.
If necessary, GRTC may implement snow routes on Sunday, or only on certain routes. During these routes, buses will only stop at bus stops with a snowflake icon on the sign. Buses will display an alert reading “SNOW ROUTES IN EFFECT.”
Customers can check for service updates online at this link or by calling 804-358-GRTC.
Due to the Ice Storm Warning issued for the GRTC service area, GRTC operated on snow routes through the end of service late Friday night, and did not offer services on Saturday, Feb. 13.
GRTC Customer Service Call Center was also closed on Feb. 13. The CARE Customer Service Call Center (804)-782-CARE (2273) will be open Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
GRTC is committed to operating as long as safely possible tonight but will carefully monitor road conditions and may make changes as needed.
