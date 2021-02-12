GRTC limiting services due to snow until ‘further notice’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is operating on its snow route service Friday until “further notice.”
Customers are asked to prepare for service delays and potential detours in addition to the snow routes.
On snow routes, GRTC buses only serve bus stops with a snowflake icon on the sign.
Depending on road and station conditions, GRTC Pulse may provide curbside-only service near stations, including across from median stations.
CARE and CARE On-Demand customers may need to meet the vehicle at a spot close to the pickup/drop off location if the vehicle cannot safely maneuver down the street. Also, door-to-door service will not be performed if the sidewalk and walkway have not been cleared.
