Forecast: Snow tapers early Friday morning, then pockets of freezing drizzle through noon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow tapers in the pre-sunrise hours, then some freezing drizzle through noon.
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Overnight snow ends with 1-3″ metro Richmond and isolated amounts of 4″. Freezing drizzle during the morning and afternoon. Be alert for slick spots. High around 30. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain and maybe some sleet arrives midday 1/4 to 1/2″ ice accumulation is possible. Just a cold rain south and east. Significant icing could cause power outages and dangerous travel, especially along and west of I-95. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 30. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain likely, changing to rain. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A dry day with some sun possible! Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Rain possible, potentially starts as wintry mix. Will need to watch. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
