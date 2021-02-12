Family member arrested after juvenile shot in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Thursday afternoon.
Deputies were called to an address off Kents Mill Rd around 4:15 p.m. for a person being shot by a family member. Once on scene they found a juvenile male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
After an investigation into this incident, the family member was arrested.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence of any additional danger to the public
This is still an active investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (800)346-1466.
