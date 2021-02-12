CVS Health kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday marked the kickoff for 36 CVS Health pharmacy in Virginia offering appointment-only COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 65 and older.
“It was wonderful. It was a pleasure,” said Jackie Lavar, who received her COVID-19 vaccine at CVS.
In Central Virginia, the shots are happening in Richmond, Midlothian and Mechanicsville.
“It feels much better. Relief,” said John Smith, who received COVID-19 vaccine at CVS.
The pharmacy chain hopes to inoculate about 200 people per day at each location.
“They have a couple people checking you in and then there’s a cue to get the shot itself,” said Smith.
Those NBC12 spoke with at the Richmond CVS location say while it took an aggressive approach to get that vaccine appointment, the process inside was smooth and well staffed.
“We tried but you have to be aggressive. We downloaded the CVS app and three straight mornings,” said Lavar’s daughter. “It’s a relief. It’s very emotional. It’s a relief. It’s great for our family so we’re very excited.”
Meanwhile, snow did not deter more than 1200 people from getting a shot at the Arthur Ashe Center through the local health department.
The governor’s office says the vaccination rate, around 34,000 shots per day, has stalled due to limited vaccine supply. Ralph Northam set a goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day by March 1.
“It’s frustrating to try and not make it and yes we feel lucky. It’s a good thing,” said Smith.
The Richmond COVID-19 vaccine event set for Saturday is now postponed due to weather. Anyone who did not make it Friday at Arthur Ashe Center will be able to reschedule.
