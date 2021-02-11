Virginia girl does six good deeds to celebrate 6th birthday

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Dinwiddie County girl with a big heart is celebrating her sixth birthday by doing six good deeds.
Carolyn “Gracie” Hendricks from Church Roads doesn’t celebrate her birthdays with a party, but rather with acts of kindness.
Her mother says Gracie collects as many birthday cards as she can and for every age she turns, she does that number of good deeds for people in the community. So, with Gracie turning six this year, it was no different.
After careful consideration and discussion, Gracie’s mother said she decided to do the six following good deeds:
- Donate six books to the Free Library at Trinity United Methodist Church in Church Roads
- Donate $60 to Cox Cares, which helps adults with mental health issues
- Donate six dozen donuts to the fire department in Marathon, Florida
- Donate six sacks of goodies to Colonial Heights Animal Shelter
- Donate six frappes to the Life Evac crew at Dinwiddie Airport
- Donate $600 to the K9 and elderly projects within Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office
Now, Gracie is challenging everyone else to do six good deeds to help celebrate her birthday on Feb. 21.
