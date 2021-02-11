VDH reports over 3,600 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 10.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 541,018 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,699 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,958 deaths and 22,615 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,518,735 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total in the state is now at 2,426.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 60,250 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 21,469 cases, 739 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Henrico: 19,998 cases, 806 hospitalizations, 357 deaths
- Richmond: 13,723 cases, 647 hospitalizations, 144 deaths
- Hanover: 6,235 cases, 223 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,839 cases, 125 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,141 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
