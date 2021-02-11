Vaccine pre-registration confirmation system launches in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Soon, you won’t have to wonder about your place in line for the vaccine if you live in the Chesterfield Health District. The county health district will begin sending confirmation emails and voicemails to people who pre-registered.
Sending out these confirmation messages to pre-registrants would make the Chesterfield Health District the first in the state to do so. The first wave of voicemails and emails should have been sent, as early as Thursday, to approximately 66,000 people.
The Chesterfield Health District covers Chesterfield, Powhatan and Colonial Heights. Email messages were sent to people who used the online “When Can I Get Vaccinated” tool. Others, who may have just left phone numbers, will get voicemail messages.
“We hear you, and here is a message to know that you are in the system,” said county administrator Joe Casey during a media briefing on Thursday morning.
The health district is getting early access to this system, which also entailed sifting through 100,000 pre-registrations from the three localities. Chesterfield County Chief Information Officer for Information Systems Technology, Barry Condrey, explained that “the first step was to remove the duplicates, taking care to preserve the first entry that the resident may have made. This allows us to use that date, the first date of pre-registration, as a selection criterion later, as the concept of ‘place in-line’.”
After the first pre-registration date is determined, registrants are then filtered again by the usual criteria like medical condition and age.
But while Chesterfield is leading the way of this notification system’s use, the rest of the Commonwealth won’t be too far behind.
The health district director, Dr. Alexander Samuel, says that the Virginia Department of Health will soon be launching a central database that covers pre-registration across the Commonwealth: The Virginia Covid Information Center.
“This will be launched early next week to meet current demand, which of course is very, very voracious right now. It will improve and expand upon existing VDH and local health district’s COVID response, pick up capacities and capabilities, and certainly to port people access to all Virginia residents and populations.”
The Chesterfield Health District advises that should you have not received your confirmation by Feb. 19, you can complete the pre-registration at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
