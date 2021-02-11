Thursday Forecast: Daytime rain changes to snow this evening and tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A winter storm will impact Central Virginia with snow/wintry mix likely tonight and freezing drizzle Friday
First Alert Weather Days: Snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning then changing to freezing rain. Freezing Rain likely Saturday
THURSDAY: Light rain showers in the morning and becoming more widespread in the afternoon then changing to snow during the evening. Then changing to light freezing drizzle by sunrise Friday. Snow and wintry mix. 1-4″ possible in RVA. Freezing drizzle after 2am. Highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Freezing drizzle during the morning and afternoon. Lows near 30, highs in the low 30s. A light icing possible (Precipitation Chance:70%)
SATURDAY: Wintry mix likely with sleet and freezing rain. 1/4 to 1/2″ ice accumulation is possible. Lows near 30, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain shower possible late in the day Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain likely, changing to rain. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
