Three charged after dismembered body found in wooded area of Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area.
Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Previously, deputies arrested 19-year-old Brennan Thomas in connection, now deputies have also arrested Bronwyn C. Meeks, 21, and Domonic Samuels, both from Spotsylvania, in the case.
The charges against them are as follows:
- Thomas - the defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
- Samuels - the defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
- Meeks - conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
All three of them are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Police said after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the charges may be upgraded.
An 18-year-old previously charged in the case has now had the charges dropped against him. Detectives said he was previously charged based on eyewitness accounts.
Deputies said the charges were dropped after new evidence was presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Deputies said the “forensic evidence took several days to obtain and due to the lack of cooperation of individuals under investigation at that time,” so he could not be ruled out as a suspect at the time.
