Shoppers stock up on groceries ahead of winter storm

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - With the winter weather approaching Central Virginia, people went to the stores to grab some last-minute items before the road conditions worsen overnight.
The gloomy weather didn’t stop shoppers, including Helena Heindl, from restocking their pantries at Wegmans in Midlothian before the roads get icy.
“We keep a lot of food at home anyway, but we always come and refill everything,” Heindl said.
For those who can’t come to the store to pick up their groceries, people like Eric Schreiber are helping them out.
Schreiber picks up and delivers groceries requested through online orders. He said the weather is impacting their orders.
“This past week, there has been a large increase in the amount of orders and the quantity of orders,” he said.
Schreiber says these orders include snowstorm food essentials.
“Bread, milk, orange juice, cereal, fresh produce,” he said. “We’re also seeing a lot of soup and things that you want during cold weather time.”
Schreiber says this demand isn’t emptying the shelves and credits this to the employees keeping them stocked for the community.
“When I got here early, it was a little lean, but it’s already completely stocked back up now,” Schreiber said. “The stock personnel in here deserve a big hero handclapping and appreciated by everybody because they’re the ones doing all the work.”
