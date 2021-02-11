Rite Aid opens hundreds of COVID-19 testing locations around Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid announced the company will be opening 441 additional no-charge sites in Virginia, which also includes new self-swab sites in Virginia.
The testing sites will have PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.
Testing is available for all individuals 4 years of age or older, regardless if they are exhibiting symptoms.
Rite Aid operates more than 1,200 testing sites across 16 states since the pandemic began.
Patients are required to pre-register on the company’s website to reserve a time slot for testing.
For a list of testing sites, click here.
