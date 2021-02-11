Public safety, pandemic recovery among topics of Stoney’s State of the City address

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his first “State of the City” address since being reelected.
Stoney discussed parts of his “Equity Agenda,” which is a plan to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also addressed goals related to climate change, improving public safety and improving relations between police and the communities they serve.
When discussing public safety, Stoney said everyone has a role to play in reimaging a safer Richmond.
“Our goal is to help build up and strengthen our communities so that every single person can live their life to the fullest,” Stoney said, calling gun violence “a public health crisis deeply rooted in systemic racism and inequity.”
Stoney discussed armed demonstrators coming to the city on Lobby Day and that state law allows visitors to open carry in public spaces.
“Each year, Richmonders are threatened, and it’s unacceptable to me. That’s why I’m calling for the General Assembly and Governor Northam to ban the open carry of firearms in public spaces,” Stoney said.
The mayor says one of the main priorities is working with health officials in the fight against COVID-19 and promoting vaccinations, especially in communities of color.
“This struggle has tested our patience, our compassion and our strength to carry on,” the mayor said. “My fellow Richmonders, the test is not over. It’s the hard truth. Until we ensure that every Richmonder has access to the vaccine, the test will not be over… Until we get Richmonders back to work. Until we get kids back in schools. That’s what I want to see before anything else here in 2021.”
In the address, Stoney also discussed affordable housing, setting the goal to build 10,000 new affordable housing units by 2030.
This year’s address was originally scheduled for Jan. 28 but was postponed after Stoney tested positive for coronavirus.
Watch the full address below:
