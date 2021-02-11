One person in hospital after being rescued from Henrico fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person was taken to a hospital after being rescued from a fire in Henrico County Thursday morning.
Fire units were called to the 2200 block of Rockwater Terrace in the Stony Run community around 9 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from one of the residential units.
One person inside had to be rescued. They were taken to VCU Medical Center for injuries but their condition is unknown.
The fire is now under control and Henrico County fire crews are on scene to determine what caused the fire and where it started.
