NFL Hall of Famer speaks to students at John B. Cary Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John B. Cary Elementary School students received a special virtual visit as part of the school’s Black History Month celebration.
NFL Hall of Famer and Maggie L. Walker graduate, Willie Lanier, answered some tough questions from fourth and fifth graders about his career.
Lanier was the first black middle linebacker in the NFL, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs for 11 seasons from 1967 through 1977.
As part of the school’s Black History Month program, Lanier stopped by the school’s community circle event offering some advice.
”My story is going to be about a servant leader who is about 92 years of age,” said Lanier.
Lanier talked about the life lessons he learns from George Toma, a groundskeeper for the NFL Super Bowls, and told stories about being a service leader in the community - letting students know that there’s more to life outside of football.
“The sports piece is a good one but it still becomes one of tomorrow and the next day.”
He says having an education is key to success on and off the field, and it starts with striving for excellence in the classroom
“Our children have the opportunity to envision themselves possibly as a future hall of famer,” Principal Powell said.
Powell says by meeting Lanier, the students are able to envision themselves in him and know the impossible is possible.
“Those types of connections coming full circle, that speaks life into a child’s life,” Powell said.
Lanier said he’s huge on giving back and he hopes that one of the students received his message and does the same for their community when they get to be his age.
