News to Know for Feb. 1: Snow, sleet this evening; Dominion Energy preps for weather; Vaccine update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
A winter storm will impact Central Virginia with snow/wintry mix likely tonight and freezing drizzle Friday.
Today there will be light rain showers in the morning and becoming more widespread in the afternoon then changing to snow during the evening. Could mix with sleet.
Then changing to light freezing drizzle by sunrise Friday. Snow and wintry mix. 1-4″ possible in RVA.
Police say Jack Brown was last seen around 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the intersection of 25th street and Hull Street in Richmond wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes.
Brown suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health.
Call 804-675-5735 if you see him.
Central Virginia could begin feeling the effects of winter weather come Thursday evening.
Wednesday, VDOT crews took to the highways to apply a saltwater brine, which helps to ensure ice doesn’t bond to the pavement.
Electric crews are also preparing for the possibility of power outages as ice could pose a challenge. It not only makes roads hard to drive on, but it can easily knock out power in a matter of seconds.
Due to winter weather that is expected to impact Central Virginia on Friday, the Richmond and Henrico health districts are canceling Friday’s free COVID-19 testing event.
The testing event was supposed to be at the East Henrico Health Department.
While this event is canceled, more free testing events are scheduled for February. You can find information on those, here.
About 117,000 eligible people are on the vaccine interest list. Right now, Richmond and Henrico are inoculating those in group 1A and part of 1B.
The other part of 1B, people aged 16 through 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability, will likely have to wait until March due to supply.
But the health districts will provide an online interest form for those folks to fill out starting February 15.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Karmas has concerns about opening classrooms again by March 15.
The board discussed the reopening of schools Tuesday during a budget work session.
Kamras says RPS had been planning for a late summer 2021 reopening. In December 2020, Kamras recommended staying in a virtual learning environment for the remainder of the spring semester.
The Chesterfield County Suicide Awareness & Prevention Coalition is hosting a session on Thursday regarding mental health and signs of depression.
The session is slated for Thursday, Feb. 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. The program is appropriate for general audiences and for participants over the age of 18.
To register for the online event, click here.
Whoever is happy will make others happy too - Anne Frank
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.