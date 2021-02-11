Man dies from injuries following fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died from the injuries he received from a fire in Henrico County Thursday morning.
Fire units were called to the 2200 block of Rockwater Terrace in the Stony Run community around 9 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from one of the residential units.
One person inside had to be rescued. The man was taken to VCU Medical Center for injuries but later died due to his injuries. Officials said the victim was 55 years old.
Henrico County fire crews are working to determine what caused the fire and where it started.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.