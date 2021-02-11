L.C. Bird sweeps boys and girls 5B Region titles

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - L.C. Bird’s boys basketball team had lost to Manchester twice during the regular season. The Skyhawks weren’t about to fall to the Lancers for a third time.
Bird overcame a seven point halftime deficit to win the 5B Region championship in a thriller, 55-53, over Manchester. The victory comes just one week after the Lancers beat the Skyhawks to sweep the regular season series. Manchester held a 30-23 halftime lead, but Bird used a big third quarter to take a 45-43 advantage and held off the top seed down the stretch.
The boys’ region title was just half of an historic feat, as the L.C. Bird girls tasted victory as well. A day after upsetting top-seeded Meadowbrook in blowout fashion, the Skyhawks topped Midlothian, 49-41, to claim the crown. It marks the first time ever that both the Bird boys and girls teams claimed region championships in the same year.
Ta’Nya Outten paced the Skyhawks with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Both teams will await their state semifinal opponents, though both will hit the road to the Region 5A champions, which will be decided on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the Thomas Dale boys mounted a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter of the Region 6A championship game, but fell to Landstown, 55-52. Kylon Lewis paced the Knights with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the losing cause. Dale ends the season with a 6-1 record.
The Cosby girls took care of business, topping Kellam, 58-45. Alexis Warren led the way with 26 points, pacing the Titans to a 6A crown. They’ll host the 6B champion in state semifinal action on Tuesday.
The Monacan girls fell short of a sixth straight regional title on Wednesday afternoon, losing at Louisa, 71-63. The Chiefs held a one point lead entering the final quarter, but the Lions exploded in the final frame to pull away. Olivia McGhee scored 18 of her 35 points in the fourth quarter to help Louisa seal the victory. Jordan Hodges led Monacan with 17 points, as the Chiefs finish the campaign 11-2.
Meanwhile, the King William boys and girls both locked up Region 2A championships. The Cavaliers boys downed Poquoson, 70-56, while the girls cruised past Amelia, 61-42. Both teams will host a state semifinal match-up on Tuesday.
In semifinal action, both the Hopewell and Petersburg boys were victorious in the Region 3A semifinals on Wednesday. The Blue Devils rolled past New Kent, 77-37, while the Crimson Wave triumphed with an 80-52 win over York. The arch rivals will meet on Thursday at 5:00 PM on Hopewell’s home floor for the region title and a state tournament berth.
3A girls will see Petersburg meet New Kent for the championship on Thursday. The Crimson Wave upset top-seeded Hopewell, 45-30, to advance to the finals.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.