Five area hospitals listed among America’s 250 Best Hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five HCA hospitals have been listed for Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award.
The following hospitals have been ranked in the top 5 percent of 4,500 hospitals nationwide:
- Chippenham
- Johnston-Willis
- Parham Doctors’ Hospital
- Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
- Retreat Doctors’ Hospital
Healthgrades is the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.
To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.