Dominion Energy crews prepare for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia could begin feeling the effects of winter weather come Thursday evening.
Wednesday, VDOT crews took to the highways to apply a saltwater brine, which helps to ensure ice doesn’t bond to the pavement.
Electric crews are also preparing for the possibility of power outages as ice could pose a challenge. It not only makes roads hard to drive on, but it can easily knock out power in a matter of seconds.
“We keep a very close eye on the forecast,” said Rayhan Daudani, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy. Their crews are on standby in case your lights go out. “The problem with ice is that it freezes on those power lines, freezes on those tree branches and weighs them down. It can take as little as a quarter of an inch for us really to start experiencing some outages.”
Here’s something you need to keep in mind as well. When there’s snow or ice, there’s a chance for power lines to fall to the ground. If you see that happen, stay at least 30 feet away because it could be live.
“That is really a public safety hazard and we don’t want anyone to get too close, and unfortunately in some cases, they do get injured,” Daudani said.
If you see a downed power line or if you lose power in the storm, contact your electric company. In some cases, they may never know unless you tell them.
After winter weather moves through Thursday and Friday, be prepared for more winter weather just in case Mother Nature decides it’s not over yet.
“We don’t want our customers to think if we dodge a bullet on Friday, knock on wood, that it means we’re in the clear. We certainly are looking at storms for days to come,” he continued.
Because there are so many crashes during winter weather, there will be safety patrols out on the roads Thursday to help. Tow trucks and tree crews are also on standby.
