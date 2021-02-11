Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Friday and Saturday at certain locations are being canceled due to expected inclement weather.
Here are the ones that have come in so far:
Chickahominy Health District
The Chickahominy Health District is canceling the vaccine clinic at Randolph-Macon College on Friday, Feb. 12. Staff is calling those with appointments and rescheduling them. Those who have already been contacted and given a new appointment do not need to do anything further. The health district says to check your email and voicemail if you do not have a new appointment yet.
Virginia Commonwealth University
VCU said the health science vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 has been canceled. Students with an appointment scheduled for Friday will be notified via email and given a new appointment for next week.
Prince George County
The vaccinations at Prince George High School scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. are being postponed due to weather. Staff is reaching out to volunteers and those with appointments to let them know about the change. Arrangements will be made to reschedule appointments.
