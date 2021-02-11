Central Virginia seniors growing frustrated over CVS Health COVID-19 vaccines

In a statement CVS Health said, “We understand the high demand for vaccine is outweighing the current supply of vaccine available. The good news is that every appointment that is booked represents a shot in an arm and a vaccinated person. As more vaccine supply becomes available from the government, we will be able to schedule more appointments and vaccinate more people. We have the capacity and the capability to vaccinate more people at more locations and we stand ready to do so as soon as vaccine supply increases.”