Woman uses Richmond Ambulance Authority training to save infant son

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A New Kent mom credits the training she received at Richmond Ambulance Authority with saving her baby’s life.
Tiffany Hirsch performed CPR when her son stopped breathing last summer, and now she and her husband are using that experience to raise awareness of infant CPR.
On the outside, 8-month-old Greyson Hirsch looks like a typical happy child, but his life has not been easy.
“He was diagnosed with multiple heart defects at our 20-week scan, and it wasn’t until he was born that we got another set of defects diagnosed,” said Tiffany.
Greyson survived two open-heart surgeries but nearly lost his life last July while he was feeding. Matthew Hirsch, Greyson’s father, remembers “his lips started turning blue, his breathing rate got really slow and hoarse, and then eventually he stopped breathing and had no heartbeat.”
Luckily, Tiffany is an EMT with the Richmond Ambulance Authority and knew CPR. Matthew quickly rushed his quickly-ailing son to his wife.
“Performing CPR on him was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever done. It’s something that I would do almost a daily basis with work, but when it’s your own child, it’s not the same,” Tiffany said.
Since that traumatic episode, the Hirsch’s have been trying to raise awareness of congenital heart defects and CPR training, as Greyson continues to persevere.
“I think we’ve made it through the worst of it,” said Matthew.
“Coming from a medical background, I never expected it to be our child. It’s something that I still struggle with on a daily basis. He does need a little more care than most other babies do. But in the time being, I am trying to soak up every moment I have at home with him,” Tiffany adds.
Both are hoping that Grey will soon be healthy enough to start daycare.
RAA said that it will be hosting a virtual CPR demonstration on Thursday, Feb. 25 at noon.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.