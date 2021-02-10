Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and Cold with light rain possible late

Snow likely Thursday evening through early Friday

By Andrew Freiden | February 10, 2021 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A winter storm will impact Central Virginia with snow likely late Thursday through Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Spotty light rain possible late in the day. Highs near 40. (Late Precipitation Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Spotty light rain during the day, changing to accumulating snow evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)

FRIDAY: Snow ends in the morning then mainly cloudy through the day. Total Snow Forecast for Richmond metro is 2-5″. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)

SATURDAY: Wintry mix likely with of sleet, freezing rain, Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

