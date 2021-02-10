Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and Cold with light rain possible late

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A winter storm will impact Central Virginia with snow likely late Thursday through Friday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Spotty light rain possible late in the day. Highs near 40. (Late Precipitation Chance: 20%)
First Alert Weather Days: Snow is likely Thursday into Friday morning. Wintry mix likely Saturday
THURSDAY: Spotty light rain during the day, changing to accumulating snow evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Snow ends in the morning then mainly cloudy through the day. Total Snow Forecast for Richmond metro is 2-5″. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Wintry mix likely with of sleet, freezing rain, Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.