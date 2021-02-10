Virginia man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says

Virginia man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says
February 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Virginia man charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group says the man has held a top secret security clearance for decades and previously worked for the FBI.

Thomas Caldwell’s lawyer says his client worked as section chief for the FBI from 2009 to 2010 after retiring from the Navy.

Caldwell has denied being part of the Oath Keepers.

The FBI has not commented on the lawyer’s assertion.

