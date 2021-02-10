Virginia Department of Health launches COVIDWISE Express for iPhone users

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is making it easier for people to be notified if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
VDH has launched COVIDWISE Express, “a new app-less exposure notifications technology for iPhone users in Virginia who do not already have the COVIDWISE app installed.” Since launching, it already has more than 504,000 users in Virginia.
COVIDWISE Express and the app anonymously send and receive exposure notifications.
COVIDWISE Express is available in English and Spanish, and will only work on iPhones that do not have the COVIDWISE app installed.
“When an iPhone user enables Exposure Logging on their smartphone, their device will automatically use the app-less experience, if the user hasn’t already downloaded COVIDWISE. The Express version of COVIDWISE works by communicating with a test verification server and the national key server at specific times, all while protecting the user’s privacy and location data,” VDH said.
Android users and iPhone users who already have the app will continue to use COVIDWISE.
“COVIDWISE Express provides an additional option to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “This technology will notify you if you’ve likely been exposed to another smartphone user who anonymously shared a positive COVID-19 test result. Knowing your exposure history allows you to self-quarantine effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce risk of exposing others.”
Since the COVIDWISE app launched on Aug. 5, 2020, it has more than 994,000 downloads.
