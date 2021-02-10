VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews are making plans ahead of the winter weather set to arrive Thursday evening.
Crews in the region are prepping equipment and pouring saltwater brine on portions of I-64, I-95, I-195 and I-295.
The saltwater brine prevents ice from bonding with the pavement.
Pretreating on northern interstate routes will continue through daylight hours Wednesday.
Salt and sand reserves are also being replenished following the past two weather events.
Additional Safety Service Patrol vehicles will be on the interstates starting Thursday evening to assist with traffic incidents.
Towing contractors and tree crews will also be mobilized to remove debris from travel lanes.
Drivers should use the following tips when driving in winter weather:
- Plan travel around winter weather, not during. Pay close attention to local forecasts and utilize VDOT’s 511 app and 511Virginia.org to check on road conditions.
- The safest place during any winter storm is indoors. Ice is difficult to maneuver when driving, so please stay home if you can.
- If drivers stay off the roads during a storm, transportation workers and public safety officials are better able to plow roadways and quickly respond to emergency needs.
- If you must drive, give snowplows and other snow response vehicles plenty of room (at least 100 feet). For everyone’s safety, do not attempt to pass brine trucks or plows.
- Avoid parking along the street in your neighborhood. Snowplows are wide, and plow drivers may not be able to access and plow the road if parked cars are blocking the path.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.