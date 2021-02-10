Spiders on track for full return this week, update schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond men’s basketball has returned to partial workouts and will resume full team activities later this week, according to a team spokesperson.
The team has been on pause since January 31 due to coronavirus testing and tracing, the Spiders’ third stoppage of the season.
Richmond also announced on Wednesday that it has added a game this Sunday against St. Mary’s (MD), a Division III program. The Spiders will get the chance to get some playing time in before resuming their Atlantic 10 schedule.
Some updates were also made to the Capital City Classic between Richmond and VCU. The two rivals will meet at the Siegel Center on Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 PM, with the return game at the Robins Center scheduled for March 6. Tip time for the latter match-up has yet to be determined.
Richmond is 10-4 on the season, 4-2 in the Atlantic 10. Eight of the Spiders’ games have been postponed this season due to COVID-19 within their program or issues with opponents.
