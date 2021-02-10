‘She always had a way with students’: Henrico teacher retires after 32 years

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - For decades a Henrico middle school teacher committed her life to teaching young people, now she is on her way to retirement.
Jeanie Redford is the “OG” of Quioccasin Middle School - not the “Original Gangster,” but the “Original Griffin,” like the school’s mascot.
After 32 years of teaching in the Henrico School District, 29 of which was at Quioccasin, she’s getting a COVID safe retirement party.
“I’m going to miss her smile. She always had a way with the students I can’t even put it into words,” math teacher Nevine Anderson said.
One by one, cars full of staff members, friends and former students came to say goodbye.
“I’m really going to miss them. That’s about all I can say right now. I will miss them all, they’re the best, they really are. I couldn’t have done any of this without them here every day, the texts, and the emails, and just everything. They’re just awesome,” says Jeanie Redford.
It’s easy to see why she’s had such a lasting impact. Her personality is warm, infectious and downright memorable.
“Relationships have lasted even after middle school and that’s something. For her to still have those connections, that means a lot and I strive to be like her someday,” says Anderson.
Months ago, Anderson reached out to NBC12 telling us how much Mrs. Redford loves watching the morning newscast.
She met Andrew Frieden at “Mission Tomorrow,” which is a career fair for 8th graders, and wanted to meet Anthony Antoine.
So, he surprised her at her going away party, making this day special for Mrs. Redford was necessary for a number of reasons
COVID really tried to put a damper on her last year of service.
“I pretty much cried every day in August because I was scared to death. I just didn’t know how it was going to work and how my personality would be suited for it. I couldn’t imagine making connections with little circles and initially on the screen But somehow we managed, and the kids really encouraged me,” says Redford.
But that’s what good teachers do - in the midst of a difficult situation, they find a way to get it done. Not even a pandemic could dim the light of this incredible, former teacher.
