Ohio native Williams leads VCU past Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WWBT) - Vince Williams didn’t disappoint in his return to Ohio.
The junior guard from Toledo scored a career-high 19 points to help VCU top Dayton, 76-67, at UD Arena on Tuesday night.
Williams scored 13 of his points in the first half, including a three-pointer with less than three minutes to play to give the Rams a 39-38 lead. They would hold a 41-39 advantage at the break.
The Flyers would not let VCU get away until late in the second half, as the black and gold ended the game on an 8-0 run to slam the door and pick up their fourth straight win. It’s also the second time this season that the Rams have topped the Flyers and the two teams are scheduled for a third meeting on March 3, once again in Dayton.
VCU took care of the ball and made it difficult for Dayton to do the same. The Rams committed a season-low eight turnovers, while forcing 16. They outscored the Flyers in points off turnovers, 29-8. Mike Rhoades and company also shot 50 percent from the floor, knocked down 12 three-pointers and connected on 10 of their 11 free-throw attempts.
In addition to Williams’ big night, Bones Hyland scored 19 points and played all 40 minutes. He’s the first VCU player to be on the floor for an entire game since JeQuan Lewis, who played all 40 minutes on November 15, 2016, at Liberty.
Levi Stockard III and Ace Baldwin scored 10 points each to round out the Rams in double-figures. Dayton’s Ibi Watson scored a game-high 20 points. Flyers’ guard Jalen Crutcher was held to just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and was guarded by Hyland for most of the night.
VCU improves to 14-4, 7-2 in the Atlantic 10, and will host St. Bonaventure on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM. The winner will move into first place in the Atlantic 10 standings.
