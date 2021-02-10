News to Know for Feb. 10: CVS vaccine confusion; Crater Health District call center; COVIDWISE Express app

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Officers in Richmond are investigating after someone was found dead on the city’s southside early Wednesday.
Police got a call about a shooting around 2:40 a.m. along the 2100 block of Harwood Street. RPD isn’t releasing many details other than a death investigation is ongoing.
Police were called to a home along Taft Street on Jan. 24 for a missing man.
The family said their son, 39-year-old Tyrone Allen Jones, left the home around 4:30 a.m. in an unknown vehicle on Jan. 17.
Family and police are both concerned because Jones may be in need of medical services since he does not have his necessary medications.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804- 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
The Virginia Health Department says a helping hand in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout did just the opposite but will get back on track. Tuesday’s CVS Health vaccine rollout was not ideal.
The pharmacy chain says the state asked them to open the scheduling system early for those who pre-registered for vaccination through their local department of health.
But their systems aren’t talking to each other so it became a free-for-all.
All CVS Health vaccine appointments for this week are now taken. The company said they were filled quickly due to the limited supply of the vaccine.
“That’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” declared Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in opening remarks. “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”
Trump’s lawyers insist he is not guilty, his fiery words just figures of speech.
In a key early test, senators rejected an effort by Trump’s allies to halt the trial, instead of affirming the Senate’s authority under the Constitution to decide the case.
They voted 56-44 to confirm their jurisdiction, ruling that impeaching a president after he leaves office is constitutionally permissible. Six Republicans joined the Democrats.
The Chesterfield School Board has approved a timeline for when middle and high school students will return to in-person learning.
All middle and high school students will be allowed back into the classrooms for five days a week instruction on Tuesday, March 9.
Families will also have the option to keep their children remote if they are not comfortable with them returning.
School officials said Monday, March 8 would be “an asynchronous learning day to allow middle and high school staff members the chance to make final classroom preparations.
The Crater Health District has opened COVID-19 vaccination call centers to place the district’s residents on the waiting list for the vaccine.
On Feb. 10, residents in the health district can call their specific locality and add their name to the waitlist.
This is not a vaccine registration. People will be contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine when they are eligible and vaccines are available.
VDH has launched COVIDWISE Express, “a new app-less exposure notifications technology for iPhone users in Virginia who do not already have the COVIDWISE app installed.” Since launching, it already has more than 504,000 users in Virginia.
COVIDWISE Express and the app anonymously send and receive exposure notifications.
COVIDWISE Express is available in English and Spanish, and will only work on iPhones that do not have the COVIDWISE app installed.
