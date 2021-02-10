Meet the legal eagle guiding Governor Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We don’t see her much on camera, but the governor’s attorney has a front row seat to some of the most critical decisions being made in the state.
From COVID-19 restrictions to the fate of confederate statues, Rita Davis is the legal brain guiding Ralph Northam’s policies.
“I didn’t have any personal experience with that. It just like, it felt right for me. It was like a calling,” said Rita Davis, Counsel to Governor Northam.
Born in Bedford County, Davis says law was all she wanted to do in life.
“Which is odd in an of itself, right? Because I didn’t have a lot of role models who were lawyers. I really didn’t know of anyone who graduated college in my family,” said Davis.
But that didn’t stop her from graduating from Washington & Lee University, becoming a Lynchburg Police Officer, and eventually making it as top counsel for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
“The governor has a healthy respect for the rule of law and sort of managing how do you protect the public and abide by that rule of law which makes my job surprisingly easy,” said Northam.
Over the past year, Davis has had to defend challenges to Northam’s COVID-19 executive orders from business owners affected by closures and religious organizations wanting to worship.
“We want to make sure that it is legally defensible and also necessary to protect public health, the governor has been great about that but it’s been a line to walk,” said Davis.
Davis also calls herself the poster child for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue along Monument Avenue. But she says it was a team effort and was in the works well before the details became public.
“When we got that chance we were all elated. But you know it also came with a little bit of in trepidation. We were sort of in unknown waters. We didn’t know how the courts would react to our legal theory,” said Davis.
The statue remains up, for now, as the case is still caught up in the legal system. But Davis is proud of all that’s been accomplished so far and what is still to come.
“We get to see things behind the scenes that nobody gets to see and be in the room on decisions most people don’t get to see and make real change,” said Davis.
As for what’s next for Davis, she says she’s still caught up in the moment. Northam will be out of office in less than a year now. Davis will be sad when it ends and her future is unknown right now.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.