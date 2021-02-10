Man injured after shooting in downtown Richmond

Man injured after shooting in downtown Richmond
Shooting on East Broad Street. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was injured after a shooting in downtown Richmond on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 12:19 p.m. to the 300 block of East Broad Street for a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man who said he was shot in the 200 block of North 4th Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.