Henrico outlines plan for pay increases for employees

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County outlined plans that would give pay increases to the county’s general government and Henrico County Public Schools employees.
If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the increases would start this spring and continue into fiscal year 2021-22.
Officials said the plan would “apply a series of pay increases to different employee groups over the coming months, resulting in pay increases ranging from 4.4% to more than 14% in some instances.”
“Teachers, for example, would receive raises totaling 6.9%. These increases along with ones for police officers and firefighters would make Henrico the region’s pay leader for these critical positions. The county has nearly 11,800 employees between its general government and school system (HCPS),” a release said.
County Manager John A. Vithoulkas says the plan is possible due to conservative fiscal management during the pandemic.
“The plan salary adjustments will be formally considered this spring as part of a budget for fiscal 2021-22 and would cost a combined $54 million in the current and next fiscal years. The adjustments, which will not require a tax rate increase, stem from Henrico’s review of employee compensation that started in 2018,” the release said.
Officials are also starting to increase the county’s minimum wage, with it expected to be at $15 per hour within two years.
