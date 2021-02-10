Flying Squirrels officially remain Giants affiliate

“I am pleased to have signed our PDL and I’m looking forward to working more closely with MLB in a new and exciting era for your Flying Squirrels and Minor League Baseball,” said Flying Squirrels’ President and Managing General Partner Lou DiBella. “We can’t wait for baseball’s return this year and for our fans to join us at The Diamond, cheering on the next wave of San Francisco Giants players. We are gearing up for the 2021 season, when we can once again create memories and enjoy our great game, safely, with our friends and neighbors.”