Flying Squirrels officially remain Giants affiliate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have signed a Player Development License with Major League Baseball and will remain the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The team announced the agreement on Wednesday morning.
“I am pleased to have signed our PDL and I’m looking forward to working more closely with MLB in a new and exciting era for your Flying Squirrels and Minor League Baseball,” said Flying Squirrels’ President and Managing General Partner Lou DiBella. “We can’t wait for baseball’s return this year and for our fans to join us at The Diamond, cheering on the next wave of San Francisco Giants players. We are gearing up for the 2021 season, when we can once again create memories and enjoy our great game, safely, with our friends and neighbors.”
The Flying Squirrels have been the Giants’ Double-A affiliate since their inaugural season in 2010.
