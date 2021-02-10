First Alert Weather Day: Road conditions could deteriorate Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a series of three First Alert Weather Days, Saturday is our latest addition.
After snow/rain moves out on Friday afternoon, another low pressure system is on its heels by early Saturday morning.
For the most part, models are in agreement that instead of more snow on Saturday, precipitation looks to remain as freezing rain/drizzle all day. Temperatures will sit at or just below freezing for the entirety of the event. We’re expecting just rain for our more coastal counties- ice isn’t much of a concern at the moment.
Preliminary ice totals for early Saturday afternoon are as follows:
And by Saturday night the totals look to have increased north and west of RIC:
As a reminder, preparation is key. Even though we are a few days out and a lot could change, we are always here to give you the first alert!
