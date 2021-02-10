Death investigation underway on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officers in Richmond are investigating after someone was found dead on the city’s southside early Wednesday.
Police got a call about a shooting around 2:40am along the 2100 block of Harwood Street. RPD isn’t releasing many details other than a death investigation is ongoing.
NBC12′s photographer on the scene says it appears officers are focused on two vehicles in the street.
This is a developing story, check back for details as more information is released.
