Death investigation underway on Richmond’s southside
February 10, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officers in Richmond are investigating after someone was found dead on the city’s southside early Wednesday.

Police got a call about a shooting around 2:40am along the 2100 block of Harwood Street. RPD isn’t releasing many details other than a death investigation is ongoing.

NBC12′s photographer on the scene says it appears officers are focused on two vehicles in the street.

This is a developing story, check back for details as more information is released.

